Another cold snap on the way for Alberta

Enjoy the next few days – it's downhill from here, for a time.

The long-range forecast shows a fair five days in a deeply dug trough ahead of the holidays:

That thicker black line is the jet stream. Cold air is going to extend as far south as Mexico for this one – if you have friends in the northern reaches, toss them a text and laugh. Not that we're going to be faring better, but spots like Juarez will see -1 C tonight.

Nominal temperatures will persist locally for a few days, capped off with a slight potential for positives again Friday as the west wind takes a final curl at us; thereafter, a cold week follows.

If you're a last-minute shopper for the holiday season, might I recommend the next couple of days for getting those errands done? That extra layer (both of clothes and snow on the ground) is going to make for a miserable shopping experience starting Saturday, straight through to next week.

I remain steadfast, however, that we expect improvements by the time Santa starts his trip around the world. The way-too-early look at the Christmas Day forecast puts Calgary at or around -12 C. With high temps around -27 C in the cards for next week, calling -12 C an improvement is not a stretch.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday

Morning snow, then mainly sunny

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -9 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -8 C

Friday

Some cloud

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -12 C

Saturday

Snow, five to eight centimetres

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: flurries, low -21 C

Sunday

Flurries

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

Darin sent this really nifty pic in – I don’t know when it's from (guessing yesterday evening) and I don’t know where it is, but there's lots to take in!

Viewer Darin captured this shot of a sunset over a scrapyard.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six. You can also share to my Facebook page, on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.