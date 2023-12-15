Another icy morning before temperatures warm up for the weekend

The fog won’t be as intense tonight and on Saturday morning, but there will still be some foggy patches in many Alberta communities.

Also, because there was so much melting on Friday, a lot of that is freezing out there, so expect icy patches on highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots overnight and Saturday morning.

If you are travelling to Edmonton on Saturday morning, there is a risk of freezing rain along the QEII between Red Deer and Edmonton.

The story for Calgary on Saturday is windy and warm, with gusts out of the southwest from 40-50 km/h in Calgary.

Temperatures will rise while we are sleeping, so we will start the morning off at 4C and warm up to at least 7C in the afternoon.

Calgary weather day planner for Dec. 16, 2023.

The longer-range forecast shows many ups and downs for the daytime highs, but the next five days will still be above normal (-2C) and above freezing.

There will be a chance of snow on Tuesday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 16-20, 2023.

The fog was so dense in many Alberta communities on Friday morning. Lynn Tanner, thank you for sending this picture in from south of Three Hills.

Photo by: Lynn Tanner