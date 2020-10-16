CALGARY -- The pandemic situation is becoming worse in Alberta's South Zone as Alberta Health reported a new outbreak at a church in Coaldale, Alta.

Officials say there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 at ROC Christian Ministries. There are no details on how the virus was spread to those church members.

According to the most recent data from the province, there are seven outbreaks in that zone, including the one at ROC.

There are 76 active cases among the outbreaks:

Extendicare Fairmont Park, Lethbridge: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered)

Lethbridge Family Services: 6 cases (2 active, 4 recovered)

Cavendish, Lethbridge: 13 cases (all active)

Children’s House Child Care Society, Lethbridge: 18 cases (all active)

Lethbridge Coalhurst Good News Centre, Coalhurst: 43 cases (21 active, 22 recovered)

Meridian Manufacturing, Lethbridge: 11 cases (6 active, 5 recovered)

ROC Christian Ministries, Coaldale: 15 cases (all active)

During Friday's update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported 332 new cases of coronavirus in Alberta over the past 24 hours.

The provincial data shows there are 202 active cases of COVID-19 in the South zone.