Another pattern flip will push Calgary's weekend temps to the mid-20s

After a cold, wet and windy start to the week, the weekend promises a totally different weather story.

All warnings were lifted for Calgary by Wednesday morning, although rainfall warnings and snowfall warnings remained in place for southern Alberta as the final remnants of a strong low pressure system south of the border continues to impact the region.

That low is the southwest anchor of an Omega Block – weather patterns which are often responsible for persistent conditions due to their tendency to “stall out” as the southern lows and northern high hold each other in place.

This upper level pattern is breaking down, in part because of an incoming high pressure system moving in from the Pacific Northwest. That ridge will draw warmer air into B.C. and Alberta – and elevate temperatures well-above seasonal.

Some locations in southern British Columbia will see daytime highs over the weekend in the high 20s, and possibly 30 C, which would be the first 30 C temperature in Canada for 2024.

In southern Alberta this stable weather is expected to last for a few days. Conditions will be mostly sunny and daytime highs should easily reach the mid to high 20s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Light and scattered rain is possible in Calgary starting Monday, and temperatures will start to drop closer to seasonal.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the 24-hour rainfall totals in many communities in southeastern Alberta (as of 4 p.m. Tuesday) exceeded 50 milimetres. ECCC reported 33 milimetres of rain in Medicine Hat and 31.9 milimetres in Brooks.

Wind warnings were issued across much of southern Alberta yesterday due to the potential for damaging winds.

According to ECCC, peak speeds for wind gusts included 106 km/h in Onefour, 102 km/h in Bassano, 94 km/h in Brooks and 89 km/h at the Calgary International Airport.