Another warm week ahead with overnight temps closer to average daytime highs

Southern Alberta will continue to enjoy the benefits of location as warm Pacific air masses elevate temperatures in the week leading up to Christmas.

On Monday. the overnight lows in most locations were warmer than the average daytime highs for their respective areas.

Incoming precipitation will impact the higher elevation highways throughout British Columbia Monday, with light and mixed precipitation expected in parts of southern Alberta Monday and Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, road conditions along major routes in central and southern Alberta were rated as being in good driving condition by 511 Alberta.

Tuesday will bring a brief return to a seasonal daytime high for Calgary with a chance of mixed precipitation, but accumulations are not anticipated. Some portions of central Alberta could experience freezing rain early Wednesday, but this is likely to occur north and west of Calgary.

Daytime high and overnight low temperatures will remain above seasonal outside of Tuesday, with overnight lows exceeding average daytime highs at least twice over the next seven days.