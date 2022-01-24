Anti-mandate group gathers outside MP Chahal's Calgary home

Calgary-Skyview MP George Chahal is the latest Calgary politician to have anti-mandate demonstrators gather outside their home.

Protesters chanted while holding signs condemning vaccine mandates, COVID-19 passports and public-safety restrictions during Sunday's rally.

The group previously congregated outside the homes of Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.

Following the protests outside Gondek and Carra's residences, Calgary city council approved the reimbursement of up to $8,000 for any councillor who has a security system installed at their home.

Police officials say the protests have been peaceful and no arrests have been made at any of the demonstrations.