CALGARY -- A grassroots organization that's against mandatory mask rules, business shutdowns and other protocol enacted to keep COVID-19 numbers down is demonstrating once again in Calgary.

The group, which calls itself Walk For Freedom, is scheduled to gather in downtown Calgary before walking down Stephen Avenue to meet at city hall.

Organizers write on their Facebook page that the demonstration is meant to draw attention to the "strict controls being forced" on Albertans in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Albertans suffer the devastating mental, emotional, physical and financial consequences of such extreme and unproven measures. Albertans have had enough. The time for everyone to speak up and stand up is here," Walk For Freedom writes in a statement.

The Calgary Police Service will be in attendance at the rally which has, in the past, broken rules under Alberta's Public Health Act in regards to outdoor gatherings.

Officials, including Mayor Naheed Nenshi and CPS Police Chief Mark Neufeld have condemned the events, calling organizers "irresponsible."

The march will begin at noon and is scheduled to meet in front of city hall at 1 p.m.

Organizers say a nighttime rally, hosted by a similar group called Freedom Unity Alliance, will take place at Calgary city hall at 7 p.m.

Other demonstrations are also taking place in Edmonton and Red Deer on Sunday.

According to the latest data from Alberta Health, there are more than 20,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 684 people have died.