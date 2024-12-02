Apartment in downtown Calgary highrise significantly damaged in fire

Calgary fire crews are investigating a blaze that significantly damaged an apartment in a downtown highrise on Monday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) was dispatched to the 26-storey building in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue S.W. just before noon after reports of a fire on the 23rd floor.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the building’s fire alarm activated and some residents already evacuating.

Crews were able to find and extinguish the fire quickly, before searching nearby suites. One resident was assessed by EMS but was not taken to hospital.

The building was ventilated for smoke and air quality was assessed before residents were allowed back into their suites.

An investigator is on scene to determine where and how the fire started. CFD said initial reports indicate the fire started in the affected apartment’s kitchen.

The apartment was significantly damaged and will require extensive repairs before it can be occupied again.

CFD said kitchen fires are the most common type that crews respond to daily.