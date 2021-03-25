Registration opened Thursday for swimming and skating lessons being offered in April at city-operated facilities in Calgary.

Lessons will see a maximum of 10 participants per class, including the instructor, and everyone will keep three metres away from each other as part of the province's Path Forward plan.

Parents will be in the pool with beginner swimmers age two and under.

There will also be fewer classes happening at the same time to maintain physical distancing, and there will be more time between classes to allow people to safely enter and exit pools and rinks.

"We continue cleaning and disinfecting high touch areas like doors, counters, and railings," read a release.

Swimming certification classes like Bronze Cross are included in the April classes, as well as Junior Lifesaving Club.

The city's recreation department has opened five aquatic facilities and 10 ice sheets where swim and skate programs will be offered, including:

Aquatic & Fitness Centres

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre – 4812 14th Ave. S.E.

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre – 89th Canova Rd. S.W.

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre – 1919 29th St. S.W.

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre – 1520 Northmount Dr. N. W.

Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre – 6715 Centre St. N.W.

Arenas

Optimist & George Blundun arenas (two ice sheets) – 5020 26th Avenue S.W.

Stew Hendry & Henry Viney arenas (two ice sheets) – 814 13th Avenue N.E.

Max Bell Centre (Ken Bracko and Arena #2) – 1001 Barlow Trail S.E.

Father David Bauer and Norma Bush arenas – 2424 University Drive N.W.

Southland Leisure Centre (Ed Whalen and Joe Kryzcka arenas) – 2000 Southland Drive S.W.

"We know how important physical activity is for individual well-being, and how learning to swim in particular is a critical life skill," said Jarret Hoebers, regional manager with Calgary Recreation.

"We're happy to be able to offer these popular and essential lessons while following the guidance of the provincial reopening plan."

Registration for classes can be done online.