    • Arctic air moving out as snowy conditions move into Alberta

    Calgary's extreme cold warning was lifted early Monday afternoon, but the same won't happen for many other Alberta communities until later in the evening.
    Milder temperatures are finally on the horizon for southern Alberta, but the winter weather isn't done with us yet.

    Calgary's extreme cold warning was lifted early Monday afternoon, but the same won't happen for many other Alberta communities until later in the evening.

    On Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said 13 communities experienced record-breaking lows, with Edmonton International Airport experiencing one of the chillier temperatures with a low of -45.1 C. Yikes!

    The polar vortex that's been wreaking havoc over the Prairies since last week is now tracking into eastern Canada, but we don't get out of its clutches until closer to the weekend.

    Upper air models are showing a low-pressure system breaking off from that polar vortex over the interior of B.C. with ECCC issuing snowfall warnings and special weather statements for several regions in that province.

    Meanwhile, in Calgary, as the cold air moves out, we are experiencing an abnormal temperature trend for the next 12 hours or so, where it will just gradually get warmer and warmer until this low-pressure system rolls through on Tuesday afternoon.

    While total snowfall amounts are tricky to gauge at this point, this system is shaping up to bring mostly on-and-off light flurries for the city on Tuesday with more sustained light snow throughout Wednesday.

    Anticipate five to 10 centimetres of snowfall once all is said and done by Thursday morning.

    Temperature highs will remain in the low teens for a majority of the work week, but another upper ridge of high pressure is slated to arrive by the weekend surging our temperatures close to the freezing mark, if not above it!

    Roy Millar took this frigid snapshot of Sunday's sunrise in Calgary's Fish Creek where the low was -36.2 C, a degree shy of the record -37.2 C set back in 1907, according to ECCC records.

