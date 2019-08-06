After reviewing surveillance footage, police have charged a man in connection with a shooting outside a northeast convenience store last week.

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of 64th Street N.E. about 9:30 p.m. on July 31 for reports of a shooting, however the suspects had fled by the time officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Officers then surrounded a house in the 1000 block of Marcombe Way N.E. however no-one was found inside.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and were able to identify one of the men believed to be involved.

The Calgary police Tactical Unit was used to make an arrest on Saturday.

Ahmed Hassan Rakka, 23, of Calgary is now charged with several offences, including:

Discharging a firearm with intent to wound

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Possession of a firearm without a registration certificate

Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order

Breach of a recognizance order

He is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 13.

"While this shooting was a targeted attack, the potential for a member of public to have been injured was extremely high," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the Guns and Gangs Unit in a release.

"The total disregard for the safety of the public shown by the suspects involved in this incident is very concerning to us and we will continue to investigate until all of the suspects involved have been identified and charged."

Police say more arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.