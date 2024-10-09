Art exhibit at The Confluence brings digital touch to work of contemporary Indigenous artists

A new art exhibit at The Confluence is giving a digital twist to a showcase of the work of Indigenous artists.

Digital Voices, which is part of the city’s Indigenous Public Art program, features the work of eight Indigenous artists who have been working in digital art, or else have had their work produced using technology such as digital manipulation of photography.

The artists selected for the show were chosen by a curatorial panel led by Indigenous Public Art curator Jessica McMann, from Cowessess First Nation, who spent two years visiting artist studios in order to develop the program.

“Digital technology continues to open up a whole new perspective for artistic experimentation,” McCann said, in a media release.

“The new world of digital art is radically evolving the ways artists can use their voice,” she added. “It is readily available and often a way into (making) art that requires less space and supplies.

“Here (in this exhibition), we see artists -- emerging to established -- reflecting their relationship to Mohkinstsis (Calgary) with these tools – and experimenting with precision and vibrancy.”

Artist Andrew Holloway said digital technology allows artists to present old ways in wildly creative new forms.

“My culture is my true inspiration,” said Holloway, whose work Warrior Spirit is being exhibited. “As a proud Indigenous man from Treaty 7, I believe that sharing my own culture through my art will keep it alive and thriving.

“My art represents a modern take on Indigenous culture,” he added. “My culture and my grandparents inspire me the most. I grew up watching my grandmother bead regalia, while my grandfather would create many traditional crafts in his studio. I always looked up to both of them. I love being able to practise and participate in beliefs and traditions that are handed down through time. This brings me the most joy.”

Guts’ists’i by Stephanie One Spot is one of the digital art works on display at The Confluence that showcase the works of 8 Indigenous artists.

Remedy to lack of Indigenous perspectives

Exhibition organizer McMann said that Digital Voices offers a kind of remedy to the lack of Indigenous perspectives in the city’s art collection.

“Of the city’s public art collection, which now has more than 1,300 pieces, less than three per cent was created by Indigenous artists,” said McMann. “A big part of my focus through the Indigenous Art Program involves taking meaningful steps to improve opportunities for Indigenous artists to consult on, participate in and create public art in Calgary.

“This show,” she said, “reflects that while capturing the stories artists are telling through digital mediums.”

The Digital Voices exhibition is open through Jan. 2, 2025 at The Confluence. There’s also a reception with the artists Thursday night at 6 p.m.

For more information, go here.

The Indigenous Art Program has several opportunities for Indigenous artists. For more info, go here.