Arts Commons will stop requiring audience be vaccinated, wear masks

A multi-venue performing arts centre in downtown Calgary will no longer require visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks starting on Friday.

Officials with Arts Commons announced on Monday that masks will be "strongly encouraged" but not required to enter its venues, and that proof of vaccination will also be dropped.

The move is being made in consultation with patrons, artists and producing partners including Alberta Theatre Projects, Arts Commons Presents, the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Downstage, One Yellow Rabbit and Theatre Calgary.

The impacted venues include Big Secret Theatre, Engineered Air Theatre, Jack Singer Concert Hall, Martha Cohen Theatre, Max Bell Theatre and Motel Theatre.

Arts Commons staff, including box office and front of house staff, will continue to wear masks while inside the building.

"Until April 8, Arts Commons fully supports each resident company and rental partner to implement the policies that are best for them and their audiences," said a news release.

Officials warned that there may be instances in the future where certain productions or performances may institute restrictions, or that, depending on the state of the pandemic, the restrictions could be reinstated as a whole.

"Our priority remains the health and safety of every audience member, artist and staff member we welcome into our building," said a news release.

"It’s clear we are still in a transitional moment in the pandemic and there is no simple one way forward, and we will continue to monitor health and safety best practices and expert guidance."