As opposition grows louder, Kenney promises 'end is near' for restrictions

Premier Jason Kenney has once again promised an end to COVID-19 health restrictions is coming sooner than we may think.

Last week, Kenney said he'd consider pulling back some measures -- like the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) -- before the end of March.

On Tuesday, the premier said he actually believes it'll happen in February.

But on Wednesday, two social media posts suggest the end could be coming as soon as this week.

"I get the frustration out there, but the end of COVID-restrictions is near," Kenney tweeted. "Please stay tuned in the coming days for more information."

That was followed just 18 minutes later by a UCP Caucus statement saying "Alberta will begin lifting restrictions soon, likely within days, starting with the REP."

The vaccine passport program has been controversial since its September implementation, especially within the Kenney government.

Multiple MLAs called for it to be abandoned last week, but the Premier said then that hospital numbers weren't yet in a place to start nixing measures.

On Tuesday, he repeated that message, saying restrictions will be ended "once we begin to see a sustained reduction in COVID pressure on the hospitals."

On Wednesday, just after Kenney sent out the social media message, it was announced the number of Albertans with COVID-19 in hospital surpassed 1,600 for the first time in the pandemic. The latest figures show 1,598 patients, the second-highest count to date. Tuesday’s count of 1,585 was revised to a record-high 1,627.

With a leadership review coming in April, some political experts say the premier knows getting rid of the REP could be an easy way to win party points.

But some doctors say they feel like the move will only be a repeat of the leader's much-criticized "Best Summer Ever" plan.

"It feels like we hit the gas, then we smash the brakes, then we hit the gas," Dr. Gabriel Fabreau said. "From my perspective, as a healthcare provider inside the hospital, and from my colleagues, all of us would say almost universally that we don't want to take everything away so soon and let it rip again. Because we've done that four times, and each time was very, very difficult."

"I do hope that the provincial government is using the data and trusting the experts to get this right," Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek added. "I would hate to elevate people's hopes when we might be in a situation that's not quite over yet."