As opposition grows louder, Kenney promises 'end is near' for restrictions

Last week, Kenney said he'd consider pulling back some measures -- like the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) -- before the end of March. On Tuesday, the premier said he actually believes it'll happen in February.

