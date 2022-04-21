As Queen marks milestone birthday, survey shows Canadian support for monarchy dwindling

While many subjects of the British empire may be celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday, a new poll suggests Canadian support for the monarchy would fade quickly if not for its longest surviving British monarch.

Public opinion data from the Angus Reid Institute reports 51 per cent of Canadians say Canada should not remain a part of the monarchy in coming generations.

The survey also found that 55 per cent of Canadians support Canada's position as a constitutional monarchy as long as the Queen reigns.

Queen Elizabeth earns more support from Canadians that other members of the Royal Family, including heirs to the throne.

Just 34 per cent of Canadians surveyed would support Canada remaining a part of the monarchy after Prince Charles becomes king.

Three-out-of-five Canadians also support the decisions of other countries including Barbados and Jamaica to discontinue having the Queen as head of state.

CTV News has learned Queen Elizabeth II will mark her April 21 birthday quietly, spending the morning in Windsor Castle and the remainder of the day at the Sandringham Estate.

It's expected she will take few visitors and spend some solitary moments to reflect on some nostalgic moments, as it is also her first birthday without her late husband Prince Philip.

A larger outdoor celebration is expected in June.

The Queen is also preparing to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year for 70 years as the reigning monarch, a record in British history.

The Angus Reid Institute poll was conducted online from April 5-7 using a representative randomized sample of 1,607 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.