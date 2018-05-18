The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into Thursday’s police response in Penbrooke Meadows where a 33-year-old woman was fatally shot and a teenager was transported to hospital after being stabbed.

On May 17, CPS members responded to a location in the 100 block of Penbrooke Close Southeast following a report of a residential break-and-enter shortly after 11:00 a.m. The caller indicated a person, or persons, was still believed to be in the lower-level suite of the home.

CPS members arrived and determined the entrance to the suite had been barricaded.

Additional CPS resources were deployed to the scene and, at approximately 12:15 p.m., sounds of distress emanated from the suite.

Members of the CPS tactical unit forced their way into the suite and confronted a 33-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. According to Calgary Police Service officials, the officers who entered the suite were two tactical unit constables with a combined 19 years of service with the CPS.

One of the constables fired multiple rounds from an ARWEN less-lethal launcher at the teenager. The teenager was struck by at least one of the rounds.

ASIRT confirms the officers discharged their service pistols at the female suspect and she was struck by an undisclosed number of shots. The 33-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect was transported by ambulance from the scene in critical condition. ASIRT says the teenager had suffered multiple stab wounds.

According to ASIRT, the two suspects were known to one another.

ASIRT is investigating the circumstances surrounding the encounter between the officers and suspects while the Calgary Police Service is leading the investigation into the actions of the suspects.