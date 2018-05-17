One woman was shot and killed by police inside a southeast home on Thursday and a man suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital in critical condition following the suspected break-and-enter.

Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Penbrooke Close S.E. just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday after the homeowner, who was at home at the time, reported someone had entered the home.

“Patrol officers responded and information was received that a person or persons within the home were barricaded in any area within the lower level,” said Acting Deputy Chief Ryan Ayliffe of the Calgary Police Service. "The K9 unit responded and, based on observations, called in the tactical unit."

According to Ayliffe, sounds of distress emanated from the home while the tactical units members were getting into position.

"Tactical unit members breached the barricaded room," said Ayliffe. “A confrontation occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. and one tactical unit member deployed an Arwen less-lethal launcher, striking a man.”

“Just after the confrontation with the man, circumstances occurred which required police to engage with the woman. A second tactical member discharged his service firearm. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Ayliffe says the male suspect was suffering from stab wounds and a knife was recovered from the scene. EMS officials confirm a patient was transport from the scene in critical, life threatening condition.

Investigators have not released details regarding who stabbed the man.

Police say the two break-in suspects have no known connection to the residence or the homeowner.

Ayliffe says the members of the tactical unit that were involved in the confrontation were veterans of the force. “Both of the members were constables, one 12 years of service and the other seven years of service,” said Ayliffe.“I haven’t had a chance to speak to either of the officers so I’m not sure which officer played which role.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the actions of the CPS members.

The identity and of the deceased have not been released.

The Calgary Police Service investigation into the break-and-enter and the stabbing is ongoing.