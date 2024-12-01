Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights

It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.

The Parade of Lights was held in Auburn Bay.

About 20 floats, many adorned with an amazing array of festive lights, made their way through the neighbourhood.

Adults and kids lined the streets and carolers entertained the crowds with Christmas songs.

There was also lots of hot chocolate on hand.

Parade of Lights, Nov. 30, 2024, Auburn Bay community of Calgary

And staff from Junk King went throughout the neighbourhood, collecting donations for the Boys and Girls Club.

“We live in a great community in Auburn Bay here,” said community association spokesperson Terry Richard, “And we got a lot of great volunteers that put in lots of time, and we just love our community, and we want to give back.”

Junk King’s Kyle Fagan added, "There’s a lot of kids that are missing out, obviously, over their Christmas season, so we’re just happy to be able to support that.”

The parade lasted about 90 minutes and featured a special guest.

Auburn Bay hosted the Parade of Lights for the 10th year Saturday.

“It’s great to be involved in the parade,” said Santa, “and we’d like to try and get around everywhere.”

The event has been held every year in Auburn Bay for 10 years.

With files from CTV's Shaun Frenette