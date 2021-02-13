Advertisement
Auto Dealership evacuated after apparent gas leak
Published Saturday, February 13, 2021 11:50AM MST Last Updated Saturday, February 13, 2021 12:45PM MST
The BMW dealership in Calgary's northwest auto mall was briefly evacuated this morning after several people reported feeling sick.
CALGARY --
Emergency crews responded to a gas leak at a northwest BMW dealership just after 10 this morning.
Calgary fire attended the scene in the city's Northwest Auto mall just off Stoney Trial.
The fire department ventilated the building and staff were allowed back inside at 11:20 a.m.
More details will be provided once information becomes available.