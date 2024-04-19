CALGARY
Calgary

    • B-Boy and B-Girls descend on Calgary for Red Bull BC One qualifying event

    Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox (left) competing in New York on Nov. 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy Red Bull) Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox (left) competing in New York on Nov. 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy Red Bull)
    Share

    A pair of Calgary dancers are among the B-Boys and B-Girls in town to compete in a Red Bull BC One qualifying event Saturday night.

    The event is one of three qualifiers for national finals on May 24 in Toronto. It will all be part of a high-profile spring for breaking, which will be an Olympic event for the first time, with Vancouver’s Phil Wizard representing Canada in Paris.

    Calgary B-Girl Sasha Fox, who advanced all the way to New York in 2022, will be back Saturday night, trying to qualify for nationals, as will be B-Boy Fresco, who teaches at Pulse Studios.

    Red Bull BC One is a one-on-one breaking competition that features dancers from around the world. This year's world finals will take place on December 7 in Rio de Janeiro.

    Saturday’s event takes place at The Brownstone, at #120-221 10 Ave. S.E. at 7 p.m.

    For  tickets, which cost $10, go here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News