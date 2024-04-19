B-Boy and B-Girls descend on Calgary for Red Bull BC One qualifying event

A pair of Calgary dancers are among the B-Boys and B-Girls in town to compete in a Red Bull BC One qualifying event Saturday night.

The event is one of three qualifiers for national finals on May 24 in Toronto. It will all be part of a high-profile spring for breaking, which will be an Olympic event for the first time, with Vancouver’s Phil Wizard representing Canada in Paris.

Calgary B-Girl Sasha Fox, who advanced all the way to New York in 2022, will be back Saturday night, trying to qualify for nationals, as will be B-Boy Fresco, who teaches at Pulse Studios.

Red Bull BC One is a one-on-one breaking competition that features dancers from around the world. This year's world finals will take place on December 7 in Rio de Janeiro.

Saturday’s event takes place at The Brownstone, at #120-221 10 Ave. S.E. at 7 p.m.

For tickets, which cost $10, go here.