A 58-year-old Calgarian is dead following a Sunday afternoon fall in Kananaskis Country.

According to RCMP, the man had been climbing in the backcountry near Rawson Lake, shortly before 4:00 p.m., when he stumbled on ice and snow and fell a distance of approximately 15 metres (50 feet). Emergency crews responded to the area but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP have not released the identity of the deceased.

Rawson Lake is in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, approximately 1.5 kilometres south of Upper Kananaskis Lake.