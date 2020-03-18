CALGARY -- The Kananaskis Country Public Safety team is urging Albertans escaping from their homes to the backcountry to be extra cautious in choosing their outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While being outdoors is considered low-risk when it comes to contracting COVID-19, the group asked in a post on their Facebook page Wednesday that backcountry users to opt for low-risk activities.

"Users should choose activities in areas that support emergency access and present minimal challenges and/or hazards," the post read, adding backcountry emergency assistance as the potential to add undue stress to the health-care system and put search and rescue staff at risk.

The Alpine Club of Canada announced Tuesday it was closing all backcountry huts and suspending operations in facilities, adventure and some national offices.

More information can be found on the Alpine Club of Canada's website.