CALGARY -- The show will not go on for this year's annual Badlands Passion Play.

Organizers announced Wednesday they are postponing the show until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time in the production's 26-year history the show has had to be rescheduled.

"It has become impossible to begin our seasonal work on such a large production while following the public health restrictions on public gatherings," said executive director Vance Neudorf in a release.

Preparations for the show, which tells the story of Jesus Christ, typically begin in May or June. Up to 200 actors, theatre professionals and volunteers descend on Drumheller's Badlands Amphitheatre to prepare for the two-week outdoor production.

Tickets for this year's show will be honoured for the 2021 performances, or tickets can be donated to the Badlands Passion Play Society in exchange for a tax receipt.

The Badlands Amphitheatre has yet to cancel any late summer/fall events.