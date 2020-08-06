A McDonald's in Balzac, Alta. closed temporarily Thursday after an employee reported to them that they tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, McDonald's Canada made the decision to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party," a statement issued to CTV News by the restaurant chain said.

"We are working to ensure our timeline to reopen happens as quickly and safely as possible as we know our guests depend on their local McDonald's, and we are committed to doing our part to help our communities."

The restaurant also asked that all employees who may have been in close contact with the employee self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee's last shift at the restaurant was July 24, from noon to 7 p.m.

Guests who visited the restaurant on that date are asked to refer to the Alberta Health Services website for guidance.

McDonald's has already implemented numerous safety and cleaning measures, including hand sanitizer dispensers, regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces and guest tables, using floor markers to help guests distance, protective screens, physically distanced tables, reduced capacity, gloves and masks for all employees, and contactless payment options, including a McDonald's mobile app that allows customers to pay on their phone.

"Maintaining the health and well-being of our crew and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to monitor and adapt measures where necessary," it said.

