CALGARY -- Springtime is here in Alberta and there are signs of it in the Rocky Mountains.

Earlier this week, the Rimrock Resort Hotel in Banff caught an incredible sight on video – two grizzly bears that had recently awoken from their seasonal slumber.

But what made the sighting particularly special was that one of the bears had fur that appeared to be entirely white.

According to the Alberta Wilderness Association, grizzlies coats can vary from blonde to dark brown.

While white-phase grizzlies are rare, white-phase black bears are even more special.

One such bear was spotted by a group of hikers back in 2017 and the Calgary Zoo is also caring for one of their own.