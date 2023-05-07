Banff fire now classified as 'under control': Parks Canada

A prescribed fire that got out of control in Banff is now classified as 'under control', the park announced on social media Saturday night.

"The Compound Meadows prescribed fire excursion is now classified as 'under control' at three hectares," Parks Canada announced on Facebook.

"Fire crews continue to work to extinguish hot spots within the area. An area closure is still in place for Compound Meadows, although the Legacy Trail is now open."

Parks officials advised that weather conditions might result in smoky conditions overnight and early Sunday morning.

It also added that speed reductions have been lifted near the Trans-Canada Highway/Lake Minnwanka interchange and Banff Avenue.

Earlier this week, the burn spread outside the predetermined boundary after an unexpected shift in wind direction and speed.

"The one thing that we cannot control is the weather," said Jane Park, incident commander for the Compound Meadows prescribed fire, in a Thursday interview with CTV News.

"It is also why we plan these types of operations ahead of downturns like we have this weekend, with cooler weather and potentially more precipitation coming."

With files from Melissa Gilligan