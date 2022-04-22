Banff National Park opens registration for guided hike to Hidden Lake

Registration is now open for visitors to Banff National Park to explore Hidden Lake, a glacier-fed lake in the park's Skoki Valley.

The day hike, which runs on Sundays and Mondays between July 10 and Aug. 29 and every weekend from Sept. 3 to Sept. 25, takes guests on an eight-kilometre shuttle ride, cutting the regular hiking trail down to a "family-friendly" 10 kilometres.

Once there, visitors have plenty to behold, officials say.

"Head gently up the valley through wildflowers and larch trees," Parks Canada writes on its website. "Discover the smaller pieces that make up the grand mosaic of this distinct landscape and its ecosystem and why every piece matters."

The fall period often features the beautiful colours of the larch trees throughout the valley, but is dependent on weather.

CUTTHROAT TROUT CONSERVATION

Participants on the hike will also be able to learn more about the conservation work in Banff National Park, specifically the effort to restore westslope cutthroat trout populations and other species at risk.

The lake was one of many in the park that was stocked with fish by Parks Canada workers in the 1920s to encourage sport fishing.

However, with the decline in native populations because of the more dominant fish, conservation officers took action in Hidden Lake, first by catching fish with rods and nets and then resorting to a natural chemical that kills the invasive populations.

That chemical is now being used in a variety of other lakes in Banff National Park to remove invasive fish.

In late 2021, the federal government announced it was spending $14.7 million to aid in the effort to control invasive species in water bodies such as Hidden Lake.

The hike, considered by Parks Canada to be a special program, costs $73 for adults, $62 for seniors and $36.50 for youth.

Children four years old and under are not permitted on the hike and children between five and eight years old are "not recommended" to take part.

An adult must accompany all children up to age 16, Parks Canada says.

All participants must also purchase a day pass or possess an annual membership to access Banff National Park.

Further details about the hike and information on how to register can be found online.