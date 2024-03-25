Banff prepares to host 2024 'Made with Love' food, cocktail festival

More than 20 bars, restaurants and distilleries in Banff will be participating in the mountain town's 2024 'Made with Love' food and cocktail festival.

Presented in partnership with Banff and Lake Louise Tourism, the event runs for 16 days from April 19 to May 4.

Throughout the festival, participating venues create food and drink pairings to showcase local ingredients.

Kicking things off on April 19 and 20 is the festival's Bear Street celebration, an outdoor event with 20 tasting stations, live entertainment and music.

Guests will tour various stations and purchase coupons to enjoy food and cocktails from participating local bars and restaurants.

There's also a cocktail mixing competition showcasing Banff's top bartenders.

The festival was first held last year, and officials say it was highly successful.

"We’re thrilled to be back for our second year, and can’t wait to make this festival — with all of the amazing food and drink pairings, outdoor festival on Bear Street, spectacular cocktail competition, and cocktail school at Park Distillery — a yearly event," said event founder Pierre-Olivier Trempe.

"Long renowned for their natural beauty, Banff and Lake Louise have rapidly emerged as a destination for foodies, Made with Love Banff Food and Cocktail Festival celebrates this incredible culinary scene, showcasing Banff's best restaurants and bars as well as the region's talented chefs and bartenders."

This year, the festival has a theme of "Spring Après."

Participating venues include Anejo, Banff Ave Brew Co., Block Kitchen + Bar, Brazen, Coyotes Southwestern Grill, Downtown Sally, Elk & Oarsman, Farm & Fire, Frankie D's Donuts, Hello Sunshine, Juniper Bistro, Larkspur Lounge, La Terrazza Ristorante Italiano, Maclab Bistro, Nourish Bistro, Park Distillery Restaurant + Bar, Shoku Izakaya, St. James’s Gate, Sudden Sally and more.

For more information and to purchase festival tickets, you can visit the festival's website.