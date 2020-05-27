CALGARY -- As the Town of Banff begins to welcome visitors once again, officials have voted to close a number of streets to vehicle traffic in an effort to make physical distancing a little easier.

A two-block stretch of Banff Avenue – the 100 and 200 blocks – will be closed to vehicles in the town about 1.5 hours west of Calgary, along with a portion of Caribou Street between the Banff Avenue/Bear Street laneway and the Banff Avenue/Beaver Street laneway.

The closures will be in place from June 5 to Sept. 11.

Officials also voted in favour of a one-time use of $175,000 from the Budget Stabilization Reserve for traffic controls, improved landscaping and other related supports

Most businesses in the town, including the famed Banff Springs Hotel, were closed in March as part of the effort to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Checkstops were also in place over the Easter long weekend to educate people about the need to stay home.

As the province begins to relaunch the economy, many businesses have started to reopen.

And on June 1, 29 of the Canada's 48 national parks, including Banff National Park, are set to reopen.

Under provincial health rules, bars, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Alberta offering dine-in service are limited to 50 per cent capacity during the pandemic. Outdoor groups are limited to 50 people and indoor gatherings are capped at 15 people.