CALGARY – The Town of Banff is imploring businesses, including restaurants and hotels, in the mountain town to take steps to reduce the amount of food waste that is ending up in the community's landfill.

According to the town, 65 per cent of Banff's landfill waste comes from the commercial sector and half of that is food waste.

"To reach our milestone of 70 per cent waste diversion by 2028, we need to divert 1,500 metric tonnes of food waste going to landfill, every year," said Mayor Karen Sorenson in a statement released Monday. "That equates to approximately 166,666 full garbage bags annually. That's enough to fill 21 NHL size hockey rinks every year."

The Town's Zero Waste Trail campaign will support restaurants, hotels and other businesses in their effort to reduce food waste, while promoting composting, by:

Providing free assessments of waste systems

Providing free assessments of staff processes

Offering tips on diverting waste and cost saving measures

Offering waste receptacle recommendations

Providing free kitchen signage

Businesses are encourage to provide feedback to the Town of Banff on potential improvements to policy and waste services.

For additional information on the campaign visit Zero Waste Trail