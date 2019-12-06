CALGARY -- Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who made his getaway on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A man went into a TD Bank in the 200 block of Saddletowne Circle N.E. just before noon on Aug. 25 where he handed the teller a note claiming he was armed and demanded cash.

No weapon was seen.

The teller complied and the man fled on a bicycle.

He is described as being:

Indigenous

In his late 30s

About 5-foot-10 (177 cms)

The man had a medium build and was wearing a black baseball cap, red shirt with a black tank top underneath, blue jeans and white runners.

He was also carrying a black jacket or hoodie with white lettering on it.

Police are also looking for the driver of a silver Acura car who is believed to be connected and was seen in the vicinity of the bank at the time.

Anyone with information about the suspect or driver of the Acura or is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.