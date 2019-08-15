Chefs and brew masters in Calgary are teaming up to give cancer a grilling.

Ten teams will compete in four categories: best beer, best slider, best ribs and best team at the inaugural Barley and Smoke: Grillin’ For a Cure in support of Kids Cancer Care.

A panel of judges made up of local celebrities, writers and industry leaders will determine the winners at the event, happening from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Enmax Park.

Upward of 40 sponsors, restaurants and craft brewers are taking part.

It’s hoped the approximately 550 guests in attendance will help raise $100,000 for Kids Cancer Care.

“The generosity of spirit displayed by these sponsors feels like a miracle right now during this economic downturn,” said Christine McIver, founder and chief executive officer of Kids Cancer Care.

“Times have been tough for everyone in this city and the way these industry leaders have pulled together to make this event happen exudes that can-do attitude that Calgary is famous for.”

Funds raised will go toward Kids Cancer Care’s essential programs designed to support young people, like 15-year-old Ryane Nethery, during their cancer journeys and beyond.

Nethery is a cancer survivor who is sharing her experience with guests at the event.

“I’m 11 years off treatment and considered cancer-free, but I live with the side-effects of cancer every single day,” she said.

“Because I was so young, the cancer treatments interfered with my growth and development. The chemotherapy caused a serious heart condition and I also have a pretty serious learning disability. I still go for regular echo tests and ECGs for my heart.”

Kids Cancer Care is a registered charity that supports Alberta families facing childhood cancer.

Funds raised through events like Barley and Smoke enable Kids Cancer Care to offer essential programs at no cost to children and their families.

The programs like camp, education support and scholarships are designed to meet the needs of children and families at each stage of their cancer journey, from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

More information can be found online.