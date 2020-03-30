CALGARY -- A man was transported to hospital in serious condition after being shot with a BB gun in northeast Calgary Sunday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police were called to a parking lot in a business park near the intersection of Westwinds Drive and Castleridge Boulevard N.E. following reports of a shooting.

Officers located an injured man suffering from a wound inflicted by a BB gun. Police have not disclosed where on the man's body the BB struck.

The man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the incident continues.