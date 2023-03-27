'Be alert': First bear sighting of 2023 in Banff National Park

Banff National Park says its had its first recorded bear sighting on March 23, prompting a reminder for park users to remain vigilant about wildlife activity. (Supplied/Banff National Park) Banff National Park says its had its first recorded bear sighting on March 23, prompting a reminder for park users to remain vigilant about wildlife activity. (Supplied/Banff National Park)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina