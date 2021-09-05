CALGARY -- A trail in a provincial park west of Calgary is closed due to the possibility of visitors stumbling upon bears in the area.

Officials say Rockwall Trail, which is next to the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre, is closed until further notice because of "multiple grizzly bears frequenting the area."

They add that while the advisory is in effect for that specific area, visitors can encounter bears and other wildlife anywhere in the Kananaskis region.

The advisory comes several days after Alberta Parks closed an area in Bluerock Wildland Provincial Park for grizzly activity.

Officials said it is helpful to consider the following advice when you're out hiking:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups;

Watch your surroundings closely and be on the look out for bears;

Keep your pet leashed;

Carry bear spray and know how to use it and;

Consult the province's WildSmart website for bear safety tips.

Alberta Parks asks that all bear sightings be reported wildlife officers by calling 403-591-7755.