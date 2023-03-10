Bedard makes likely final Lethbridge appearance at sold-out Enmax Centre

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Connor Bedard has caught the attention of the hockey world this season.

All year long the projected first overall pick of this summer’s NHL draft has been packing arenas and wowing fans across the WHL.

Bedard and his Regina teammates are back in Lethbridge for what is most likely the final time in what’s turned into a big game in the playoff race.

The Pats recent hot streak has them just five points back of the ‘Canes, and they desperately need a win Friday if they hope to catch up.

“We have eight games left,” Bedard said. “They probably have around the same so these last few games are obviously huge and for us to be able to catch them this is a must-win for sure.”

EXCEPTIONAL STATUS

Bedard is the first player in the history of the WHL to be granted exceptional status to allow him to enter the league a year early.

Since then he’s become arguably the most high profile prospect the league has ever seen.

But dealing with pressure is something the 17-year-old has gotten used to.

“You play so many games and there's so much outside noise that you've got to focus on what's in your room and what you can control," Bedard said. "I think that's kind of been a big message to me from people and from myself is just kind of staying present and focusing on what you can do everyday."

ADDED PRESSURE

Hurricanes head coach, Brent Kisio, is well aware the ‘Canes will have added pressure on themselves tonight playing in front of a sold out crowd.

He’s doing what he can to make sure his squad stays calm before the pivotal game.

“It's that time of year where it's just before playoffs and guys can kind of lose focus a bit. We had a nice lead in the standings as well and that makes it easier to lose that urgency during a game,” said Kisio.

Tonight will be the rubber match for the season series.

The ‘Canes won the first meeting of the season 4-3 in a shootout in Regina on Oct. 16 before the Pats beat the ‘Canes in Lethbridge 3-2 on Feb. 3.

‘Canes defenceman and co-captain, Joe Arntsen, knows how well they contain Bedard will be a big factor in who comes away with the two points.

Arntsen said “Obviously you know you need to have awareness when he's on the ice, because he can score from anywhere out there. Limit his time and space, keep a guy on him at all times and don't let him shoot the puck is probably the biggest thing.”

Tonight’s game at the ENMAX Centre has been sold out for over a month, but a limited number of overflow tickets were released for sale around 4 p.m. Friday.