CALGARY -- Brooks RCMP are seeking help from the public to locate a beef thief.

On August 30, a transport truck subcontracted to deliver a full load of beef valued at $230,000 from the JBS meat packing plant to the U.S. didn't show up at its appointed destination.

An investigation revealed that the truck was operating with fraudulent documents, under the name "Transport Pascal Charland" out of Chateauguay, Quebec.

The truck was described as a burgundy-coloured semi pulling a white refrigerated trailer.

The driver is described as a tall, heavily built white male with short brown hair, who's slightly balding. At the time of the incident, he was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt yellow flourescent vest and surgical mask.

If anyone has information about the incident, they can reach the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 TIPS app.