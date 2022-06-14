Beloved Calgary Flames trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray dead at 89

The Calgary Flames have announced the passing of Jim 'Bearcat' Murray, the team's head athletic trainer from 1980 through 1996.

"The entire Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation family extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jim 'Bearcat' Murray, who passed away on June 14 at the age of 89," said the team in a statement.

He was born in Vulcan, Alta. in 1933 and his family moved to Okotoks when he was a young child. As of late 2021, he was still a resident of Okotoks alongside his wife Shirley.

Prior to his time with the Flames, Murray, who was self-taught, served as the trainer for the Calgary Centennials and Calgary Wranglers of the Western Hockey League and the Calgary Cowboys of the World Hockey Association. He also worked as an assistant trainer with the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009 in the athletic trainer category.

The Flames have not released the cause of Murray's death.