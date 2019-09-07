Teenage tennis phenom Bianca Andreescu played her way into the history books Saturday, becoming the first Canadian ever to win a Grand Slam singles title.

But her success has done more to grow the sport in this country than maybe even she has realized.

The 19-year-old beat American Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win the U.S. Open Saturday afternoon.

Andreescu’s success on the court has made her a household name across the country and is already motivating a generation of tennis hopefuls.

"She’s impressive for Canada and being a teenager, she’s very inspiring for juniors like us," said 13-year-old Morgan Tuffs.

Tuffs was one of several young tennis players practising at the city’s Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre before Andreescu’s match.

"I think it’s really cool. She made history," said Sienna Miles, a 12-year-old tennis up-and-comer.

According to Tennis Canada, more than 6.6 million Canadians played the sport in 2018. It’s an increase of 15 per cent since 2016, in part due to the success of players like Andreescu and fellow Canadians Milos Roanic, Denis Shapovalov and Eugenie Bouchard.

Tennis Centre CEO Danny Da Costa says with so much success, it's a great time for the sport north of the border.

"There’s never been a better time for Canadian tennis. This has really been something truly spectacular."