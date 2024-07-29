Bif Naked talks new album 'Champion,' upcoming Calgary show

Canadian pop-rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and is set to hit the stage in Calgary next week.

Her album "Champion" came out 25 years after her album "I Bificus" launched her career.

Ahead of her show in Calgary, Bif Naked spoke with Alesia Fieldberg about her new album, upcoming documentary and something surprising that influences her music.

The singer known for hits “Spaceman” and “I Love Myself Today,” is still rocking on stage and creating new music.

“I love it,” said Bif Naked. “We are so lucky. I know a lot of bands just like me, our generation of 90s rockers get to see each other all summer long. Summer is when the festivals are.”

Bif Naked is going before the cameras in an upcoming documentary on her life created by Alberta company Score G Productions and it delves into the curious circumstances involving her birth.

“They’re actually going to interview my birth mom and she gets to tell her story for the first time,” she said.

Bif Naked will hit the stage at Dickens Pub on August 8, with Calgary band Betaboys opening.