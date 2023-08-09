'Billions of dollars': Schulz says federal strings on electricity climate funding is a 'threat'
Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas says Ottawa is threatening her province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse gas emissions to meet 2035 net-zero goals.
"I think that that is not going into negotiations in good faith," said Rebecca Schulz.
"Quite frankly, it comes across as a threat to provinces who've already said, 'Look, this isn't doable for us based on our grids and based on the sheer costs that have been cited, of what this would take to get there by 2035.'"
Schulz made the comments following the release of a paper from Canadian Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson which re-announced a host of new investment tax credits and programs for renewable electricity projects and technology upgrades.
Wilkinson notes that billions of dollars in tax credits and grants will be tied to progress towards a net-zero grid, but says accessing the tax credit "will require that we are moving in a direction of a non-emitting grid."
"Alberta wants to ensure that it is affordable for their citizens and that it is reliable and we agree with that," Wilkinson said in a statement to CTV News.
"At the end of the day, rather than having an argument over the fence, what we have both said is that it is important for us to sit down and to work through where concerns may exist and how we can actually address those concerns."
The financial concerns, however, from a non-emitting grid comes as an "ultimatum," according to Schulz, who points to high increases in electricity costs.
"The federal government continues to put ideology before common sense when we look at estimates and they're not government's estimates, they are independent estimates that will say this will cost tens of billions to up to $1.7 trillion," Schulz said.
"At a time where affordability is a top-of-mind issue for everyday Albertans, we need to make sure that we know what we're getting into, and the federal government has no data they have shared on how they see us getting to these arbitrary goals."
Neither Alberta nor Saskatchewan say they can meet the 2035 goal, preferring to offset it until 2050, but Wilkinson says provinces will be afforded flexibility in how they achieve the earlier target.
"We will be bringing forward the Clean Electricity Regulation in the near term," added Wilkinson.
"Regulations will provide flexibility for provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan. We are very open to conversations as we move through the consultations on that regulation as to how we actually address some of the concerns that provinces and territories have."
Kent Fellows, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, says reaching net-zero targets depends much on exemptions granted within regulations.
"We do have some technologies on the grid right now which may get exceptions, such as potentially cogeneration in the oilsands, because the cogeneration exists for the heat demand and then dispatches electricity to the grid, or maybe some acceptance for some legacy generators," Fellows said.
"We've seen these kinds of regulations go into place in the U.S. in the past, so is that a realistic goal? Yes, as long as the exceptions kind of pans out the way that we might expect them to."
Other industry experts, however, say that the costs to reach net-zero sooner than planned will have significant financial impacts.
Jay Manoharan is a power engineer and managing partner of North America Energy Associates International. He says unlike other provinces in Canada, Alberta is faced with dual forces of increased electrification and supply decarbonisation.
"To achieve net-zero by 2035 will have significant implications to our electric system reliability and transmission costs," he said.
"It may also require an additional $44 to $52 billion in generational capital investments depending on the cost of money, and up to a 36 per cent increase in supply costs."
Manoharan adds that Alberta's current market structure is capable of delivering sufficient supply to meet demand.
"We can do this if legacy unabated natural gas units that exist in the market are replaced by supply with similar operating characteristics supported with a robust demand response program and sufficient energy storage for renewables."
'RISK TO INVESTMENT:' NOTLEY CRITICIZES UCP MORATORIUM ON RENEWABLE ENERGY
The Alberta government announced last week that it has placed a moratorium on approving new wind and solar power projects, arguing that the federal government is preventing the development of backup generation for renewable energy like natural gas.
Premier Danielle Smith surprised the province's renewable energy industry by announcing a six-month freeze on new projects greater than one megawatt.
She told Ottawa that it isn't feasible to bring on additional wind or solar if her province is not able to secure the reliability of its power grid to be able to bring on natural gas plants.
Alberta's NDP Opposition leader Rachel Notley disagrees with her counterpart's approach, calling it a risk to the province's economy.
"Every day this moratorium drags on is another risking investment in renewable energy and the resulting creation of good paying jobs," Notley said.
"Danielle Smith, reverse this horrible decision. Our economic future is at stake."
Binnu Jeyakumar, electricity program director at the Pembina Institute, calls the move ‘unprecedented.'
"This puts at risk over 100 projects that could represent about $25 billion in investment and it's kind of ironic because renewable energy is the cheapest source of electricity for Alberta," Jeyakumar said.
"It does actually help reduce prices in Alberta and a recent report by our market surveillance administrators showed that renewable energy has actually depressed the cost of electricity in Alberta."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
Young social media star Lil Tay has died, says post shared on official account
A young Canadian social media star who gained millions of followers under the name Lil Tay has died, according to a post on her official account.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
WATCH | Hawaii wildfire: Maui homes engulfed by flames as people flee
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
B.C. port strike: Federal labour minister launches review to uncovers 'structural issues'
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is launching an examination of the recently resolved British Columbia port dispute to see if “structural issues” in negotiations led to a 13-day work stoppage.
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identified
A coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Edmonton
-
Weekend storage unit fire in west Edmonton deemed arson by investigators
A weekend fire at a west-end storage facility was deliberately set, Edmonton fire investigators said Wednesday.
-
Tickets for the 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival now on sale
A preview of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival was held Wednesday to give festival goers a sneak peek of what they can look forward to in the coming weeks.
-
A specialty boutique just for cats is now open in Edmonton
A new boutique in Edmonton is purrr-fect for cat lovers.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver firefighters have battled 31% more blazes so far in 2023 than same period last year: officials
Vancouver Fire Rescue Service revealed Wednesday that the city has recorded more fires in the first half of 2023 than ever before in the same period.
-
ICBC's denial of claim for truck repairs reversed by tribunal
A B.C. man has won his dispute with ICBC after challenging the insurer's refusal to pay for repairs to his vehicle that were required when a rodent's nest caught fire under the truck's hood.
-
Thinking about doing the Grouse Grind? Time is running out as closure scheduled for September
The Grouse Grind will close for the season next month so crews can get started on a "major" repair project, the regional district announced Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Nova Scotia government still unsure of widespread impact from spring cyberattack
The province of Nova Scotia is still unsure of how widespread the MOVEit security breach is, nearly two-and-a-half months after first becoming aware of the issue.
-
Man arrested following shooting incident in Cloverdale, N.B.: RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a 24-year-old man from Coldstream, N.B., has been arrested following a shooting incident and an Alert Ready in Cloverdale, N.B.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed as rain increases risk of falling debris
Rainfall forced the complete closure of Vancouver Island's only highway to the western communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet on Wednesday. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says Highway 4 was shut down at Cameron Lake because rain increased the risk of debris falling onto the roadway after a recent wildfire in the area.
-
Suspect at large after security guard stabbed in Langford
Mounties are searching for a suspect after a security guard was stabbed in Langford on Monday.
-
Pit bull declared 'dangerous dog' after attack in Saanich park
A pit bull in Saanich has been officially declared a "dangerous dog" by animal control services after it attacked three greyhounds at a park over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
-
The Ontario Greenbelt decision: Who knew what and when?
Here is a breakdown of when the Greenbelt decisions were made and who was involved.
-
Southern Ontario gas prices expected to jump overnight, hit 9-month high soon
Gas prices in the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario are expected to see a significant jump overnight, and could reach a nine-month high soon, according to one industry analyst.
Montreal
-
$6.4 billion extension project for Montreal's blue Metro line gets underway
After decades of talks, the first steps to building the Metro's blue line extension in Montreal are moving forward. Five stations are expected to be up and running by 2029 at a cost of $6.4 billion.
-
Religious group sues Quebec government for blocking event over abortion concerns
A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
-
'It's part of my body': Montreal man issues plea for help after wheelchair extension was stolen
A Montreal man has issued a plea for help on social media after his wheelchair extension was recently stolen. The file is in the hands of the police, but while he waits, Umar Shezad can't live his life.
Ottawa
-
'Few people are moving over from the pathway': Mayor renews call to reopen Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles
Ottawa's mayor is renewing his call for the National Capital Commission to reopen a stretch of Queen Elizabeth Driveway to vehicles, saying statistics show between 30 and 100 cyclists an hour are using the road for active transportation.
-
OC Transpo looking at options to compensate transit riders during O-Train shutdown
Ottawa councillors will have a chance to ask questions to OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group staff about the light-rail transit system today, as preparations continue for the full resumption of service following the multi-week shutdown.
-
Ontario Greenbelt plans were 'biased' towards select developers: AG report
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours worry about future of Kitchener heritage site
A year after it was deemed unsafe and fenced off, people who live near the Doon Mill in Kitchener say they’re worried the city is neglecting the heritage site.
-
Adam Sandler flick partly shot in Elora begins streaming this month
An Adam Sandler film that shot partly in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is set to begin streaming on Netflix later this month.
-
Former cancer patient calls Wheels of Hope program 'invaluable' as more volunteer drivers are needed
The Canadian Cancer Society’s Wheels of Hope program is putting a call out for more volunteer drivers in the tri-cities and in Guelph.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon to borrow $3.5M for new garbage bins
The city is set to borrow more than $3 million to pay for new black garbage bins.
-
Recent drownings prompt Saskatoon emergency crews to advise caution on river
A recent drowning in the South Saskatchewan River is prompting caution from emergency crews.
-
Downtown vacancy rate on the rise in Saskatoon, report finds
Saskatoon’s downtown office space vacancy has been increasing over the past several months, according to a new report.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide investigation launch after 2 found dead in a Kirkland Lake home
Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found dead inside a Kirkland Lake residence on Tuesday evening.
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Staffing crisis means emergency rooms in northern Ont. face closure, Ontario doctors warn
The Ontario College of Family Physicians and the OMA Section on General & Family Practice say emergency departments in northern Ontario are struggling to remain open because of staffing shortages.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba NDP promises to search landfill for First Nations women if elected
The leader of Manitoba's Opposition NDP is promising to move forward on a search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women if the party forms government after the provincial election in the fall.
-
Kinew lays out fiscal plans for an NDP government, focus is on balancing the budget
A balanced budget during their first term of government. That is what Wab Kinew promised Wednesday if the Manitoba NDP forms government in the next provincial election.
-
'An abundance of prosperity': Manitoba Indigenous communities announce infrastructure plans for northern Manitoba
Members of several Indigenous communities in Manitoba have announced a partnership to develop significant infrastructure projects in the north.
Regina
-
Church leaders apologize to Indigenous youth, elders for residential schools
Saskatchewan church leaders have apologized to Indigenous youth and elders for the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools.
-
SaskPower warns of scam emails threatening customers with disconnection
SaskPower is warning customers of a recent email scam that’s aimed at obtaining personal data and credit card information.
-
Here's how Saskatchewan is modernizing for the 2023 provincial byelection
As voters headed to the polls this week to cast their ballot for three vacant seats in and around Regina, some people may have noticed some changes.