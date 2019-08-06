

CTV News Calgary





The Canadian Country Music Awards will be held in Calgary in September and American country music artist Billy Ray Cyrus will host the show alongside Canada's Dallas Smith.

Cyrus is best known for his 1992 hit single 'Achy Breaky Heart'.

Smith is the frontman of Default and has been nominated for four CCMA Awards this year including; entertainer, male artist and album of the year for "The Fall."

Other nominees include James Barker Band, Brett Kissel, Paul Brandt, Lindsay Ell, Tim Hicks, the Reklaws and Tenille Townes.

The 2019 CCMA Awards will be broadcast live from the Saddledome on September 8 at 9 p.m.