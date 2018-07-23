A video of a black bear charging a tourist who stopped along Highway 93, south of Jasper, on the weekend is serving as a reminder about bear safety.

About a dozen vehicles pulled over to get a closer look at a black bear on the side of Highway 93, near Honeymoon Lake, on Sunday.

Stefan Jenart was also visiting the area and was recording as they were driving by the scene.

Jenart says people were getting out of their vehicles to get a closer look when the bear charged one woman who got too close.

The bear backed down and the woman was able to walk away.

Jenart shared the video with CTV Calgary as a reminder to people to keep their distance from wildlife.

