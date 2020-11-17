CALGARY -- The Town of Black Diamond, just south of Calgary, has voted against a bylaw that would require the mandatory use of face coverings in all indoor public spaces.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the province of Alberta, the town notes that case numbers in the region are significantly lower than average.

According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), the Black Diamond region — which also includes Turner Valley, Eden Valley, Longview and Millarville — has 20 active cases of the virus as of Nov. 20.

As a result, the community is emphasizing personal responsibility.

"Bottom line is — you can take care of you and I’ll take care of me and together we will take care of each other by following the simple requests of our provincial medical officials," said Mayor Ruth Goodwin in a statement to CTV News sent Monday evening.

Despite not mandating masks, the town is still encouraging the public to wear face coverings and for community members to cover their mouth when they sneeze or cough, wash hands frequently, and physical distance within two metres.