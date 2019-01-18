CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Blackout shuts down several stores at Calgary’s Southcentre Mall
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 11:35AM MST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 11:42AM MST
A number of stores at Southcentre Mall will be closed on Friday after the power was knocked out due to an unknown failure.
Officials with the shopping centre say that H&M, Sport Chek and The Bay are all affected by the blackout and will all be closed for the day.
One of the exterior entrances to the mall, leading through The Bay, is also closed.
ENMAX has not commented about the outage, but Southcentre Mall officials say the issue is expected to be resolved in time for Saturday morning’s regular hours.