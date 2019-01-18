A number of stores at Southcentre Mall will be closed on Friday after the power was knocked out due to an unknown failure.

Officials with the shopping centre say that H&M, Sport Chek and The Bay are all affected by the blackout and will all be closed for the day.

One of the exterior entrances to the mall, leading through The Bay, is also closed.

ENMAX has not commented about the outage, but Southcentre Mall officials say the issue is expected to be resolved in time for Saturday morning’s regular hours.