CALGARY -- The holiday season is usually a challenging time for Canadian Blood Services.

Donations tend to go down but the need for blood products at Alberta hospitals typically increases.

And because donors tend to be older, territory manager Jhoanna Delrosario says there is a need to draw younger people to give blood.

"If you’re 17 years old and above, there’s no maximum age," she said.

"Please become a blood donor and give the gift of life over the holiday season. This is the perfect gift you can give to our hospital patients with no cost at all."

To help encourage donations and thank current donors, the agency invited seven-year-old Foster Garrison for a visit Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with leukemia just after his fourth birthday, then endured more than three years of chemotherapy with multiple blood and plasma transfusions.

"It’s hard not to get teary-eyed when you see all these people here who are taking the time out of their busy lives, especially during the holiday season, where it is very busy," said Foster's mom, Candace Inkpen.

"And they’re here and giving the gift of life to little kids like Foster and other people."

Foster tagged along with Santa at the Eau Claire Market donor centre, where the man in red rolled up his sleeve to donate.

He also met several donors.

"I want to say thank you for being here instead of wasting your time, like doing something else, and just donating blood and doing something really good," said Foster.

Canadian Blood Services says those who are unable to donate blood can give financially, volunteer or encourage others in their network to become donors.

You can download the GiveBlood app, call 1- 888-2-DONATE or book an appointment at blood.ca.

Walk-in appointments are also available at all locations over the holidays.