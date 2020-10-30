CALGARY -- The Blood Tribe First Nation has announced a positive case of COVID-19 at one of its schools.

The band released details of the new infection at the Tatsikiisaapo’p Middle School Friday morning.

Officials say the school was already scheduled to be closed to students, so teams are working to ensure the virus is contained and further infections are prevented.

There are no details regarding the patient, including whether they are a staff member or a student who attends the school. The Blood Tribe is withholding information to protect the privacy of the individual.

"We also ask all to respect the privacy of this individual as they focus on their health and recovery. We know that many of you have questions and assure everyone that Blood Tribe Community Health is working quickly in their investigation," said Pam Blood, communications and community engagement director with the Blood Tribe, in a release.

Blood says all school staff have been working hard to "provide a safe environment" for students as they returned to class for the 2020-21 school year.

"We commend them all for their diligence and ask the community to help support them with encouragement and kindness."

Blood Tribe officials continue to monitor the situation. They will release further details as they become available.