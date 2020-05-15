Blue cart recycling diverted to landfills following COVID-19 outbreak at sorting facility
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 12:30PM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 15, 2020 12:39PM MDT
Items collected from blue carts are being temporarily sent to Calgary landfills (file)
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary continues to collect blue carts from Calgary homes as well as depots but the items intended to be recycled are now landing in landfills.
The decision to send recyclable material to landfills was made in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Cascade Recycling sorting facility that prompted the temporary suspension of accepting recycling.
According to the City of Calgary, recyclables collected from blue carts this week will not be recycled.
Regular recycling procedures are expected to resume after the Victoria Day long weekend.