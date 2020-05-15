CALGARY -- The City of Calgary continues to collect blue carts from Calgary homes as well as depots but the items intended to be recycled are now landing in landfills.

The decision to send recyclable material to landfills was made in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Cascade Recycling sorting facility that prompted the temporary suspension of accepting recycling.

According to the City of Calgary, recyclables collected from blue carts this week will not be recycled.

Regular recycling procedures are expected to resume after the Victoria Day long weekend.