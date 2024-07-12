Blue-green algae detected in southern Alberta lake: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning that cyanobacteria, known as blue-green algae, has been identified in Clear Lake, in the MD of Willow Creek.

The naturally occurring bacteria can appear blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, and/or pinkish-red, and often smell musty or grassy. It can look like scum, grass clippings, fuzz, or globs on the surface of water.

AHS said people who come in contact with cyanobacteria or ingest water containing it may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Symptoms often appear within one to three hours and clear up in one to two days. Symptoms can be more pronounced in children, but everyone is at risk.

Additionally, AHS encourages anyone near the lake to take precautions, including avoiding all contact with cyanobacterial blooms. Humans and pets should not swim or wade in areas where cyanobacteria is visible.

Also, do not feed whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake to pets. Exposure to the bacteria can be fatal for pets.

Consider limiting human consumption of whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake, as fish can store toxins in their liver. Fish fillets from the lake can be safely consumed.

If contact occurs with cyanobacteria, AHS says to wash with tap water as soon as possible.

“As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, including Clear Lake, at any time,” AHS said in a news release.

“Boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by cyanobacteria.”

The algae blooms can move around on the lake due to weather and wind conditions, so AHS says the advisory will remain in place until further notice.

AHS notes, however, that areas of Clear Lake where cyanobacterial blooms are not visible can still be used for recreational purposes.

Anyone with suspected problems related to cyanobacteria can call Health Link at 811 for more information.

Clear Lake is located approximately 135 kilometres southeast of Calgary.