Blue Jays host coaching clinic in Calgary and bring a few legends along

    Baseball won’t be starting up again for a few months, but this weekend, some Calgarians got a major league opportunity.

    The Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Academy is hosting its national coaches clinic in Calgary.

    The three day event involves on-field sessions and presentations.

    Speakers include former Blue Jays players Devon White, Ernie Whitt and Buck Martinez, offering tips and techniques that they hope spark some kids’ passion for the sport.

    “Once you understand how to play the game, you’re certainly going to enjoy it a lot more than if you didn’t have that good instruction,” said Martinez.

     “There’s a lot of good players who have come through systems like this,” added Whitt, “that have progressed and have gone on to play at universities in the States and also gone on to professional ball.”

    The clinic, taking place at Webber Academy Athletic Park, wraps up Sunday.

